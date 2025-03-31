user
Mar 31, 2025, 9:55 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 31: Noida on high alert: 5,000 police personnel deployed for Eid, Navratri

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

9:55 AM IST

Noida on high alert: 5,000 police personnel deployed for Eid, Navratri

The Police Commissioner also stated that an eye was being kept on social media and security was being ensured through drones. "We are also keeping a check on social media. Security arrangements are also being ensured through drones and CCTV cameras..." he further added.

9:05 AM IST

Crescent moon marks Eid-ul-Fitr as millions across India celebrate the festival

The vibrant city witnessed large crowds at the mosque, with families and friends coming together to share in the joy of the occasion. This reflected the spirit of unity and devotion that marks the festival.

8:19 AM IST

Lucknow: Civil officials crack down on meat shops violating govt rules amid Eid, Navratri festivities

According to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), the shop was found operating within 100 metres of the temple, defying the restrictions. Mayor Sushma Kharakwal personally visited the area and instructed LMC Zonal Officer Shilpa Kumari to take immediate action.

7:58 AM IST

West Bengal Weather Alert: Extreme heatwave expected today, temperature to climb higher

The Alipore Meteorological Department forecasts that the temperature will be around 36 degrees on Eid, with no possibility of it decreasing. The heatwave will continue in the western districts of the state, and there is no significant change in the weather expected for the next 5 days.

7:42 AM IST

PM Modi to flag off first Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train from Katra on April 19; check details

According to a Ministry of Railways release, the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train is specially designed with anti freezing features. The Snow removal train, moving ahead of passenger and freight trains, will make sure that trains on this strategic route run all through the year, day and night.

7:34 AM IST

Manipur: Security forces seize massive cache of arms, ammo and explosives; check details

During a search operation on March 29, security forces recovered three heavy mortar launchers, five metal IEDs, one IED, five kg of plastic IEDs, and other arms and ammunition from Tengnoupal District.

