user
user icon

BREAKING: Trainer aircraft crashes in Gujarat's Mehsana; woman pilot injured

A trainer aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed in Gujarat’s Mehsana district on Monday.

BREAKING: Trainer aircraft crashes in Gujarat's Mehsana; woman pilot injured ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 31, 2025, 9:23 PM IST

A training aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed near Ucharpi in Gujarat’s Mehsana district on Monday after the female trainee pilot reportedly fell ill mid-flight, officials said.

She sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

India has witnessed several aircraft accidents in recent months. In January 2024, a chartered aircraft crashed in Maharashtra’s Pune, injuring multiple people. In December 2023, an Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 jet crashed near Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, though the pilot ejected safely. Safety concerns have sparked renewed scrutiny over pilot training and aircraft maintenance.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Waqf bill set for April 2 introduction in Lok Sabha; govt to hold talks with INDIA bloc leaders ddr

Waqf bill set for April 2 introduction in Lok Sabha, govt to hold talks with INDIA bloc leaders

"Congress didn't let rural population study English": UP minister takes jibe at Sonia Gandhi's NEP remarks ddr

UP minister slams Sonia Gandhi's NEP remarks, says 'Congress didn't let rural population study English'

Amid Right-wing backlash against 'Empuraan', Kerala Minister praises director Prithviraj's "courage" ddr

Kerala culture minister backs 'Empuraan' amid right-wing backlash, praises Prithviraj’s courage

Over 100 fall ill after eating food made from adulterated 'Kuttu Atta' in Dehradun; 22 shops sealed ddr

Over 100 fall ill in Dehradun after consuming adulterated Kuttu Atta; 22 shops sealed, probe underway

Woman allegedly gang raped in Telangana's Nagarkurnool ddr

Telangana HORROR! Woman gang-raped near temple; police launch investigation

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Waqf bill set for April 2 introduction in Lok Sabha; govt to hold talks with INDIA bloc leaders ddr

Waqf bill set for April 2 introduction in Lok Sabha, govt to hold talks with INDIA bloc leaders

Spain: 5 killed, 4 injured in coal mine explosion in Degana ddr

Five killed, four injured in explosion at Spanish coal mine; PM Sanchez expresses condolences

"Congress didn't let rural population study English": UP minister takes jibe at Sonia Gandhi's NEP remarks ddr

UP minister slams Sonia Gandhi's NEP remarks, says 'Congress didn't let rural population study English'

Amid Right-wing backlash against 'Empuraan', Kerala Minister praises director Prithviraj's "courage" ddr

Kerala culture minister backs 'Empuraan' amid right-wing backlash, praises Prithviraj’s courage

MARA Holdings Stock Tanks Pre-Market After Unveiling $2B Stock Sale To Buy More Bitcoin – Retail Fixates On BTC’s Price Drop

MARA Holdings Stock Tanks Pre-Market After Unveiling $2B Stock Sale To Buy More Bitcoin – Retail Fixates On BTC’s Price Drop

Recent Videos

Northeast Pulse | Van Durgas of Kaziranga: Protecting Assam’s Precious Wildlife

Northeast Pulse | Van Durgas of Kaziranga: Protecting Assam’s Precious Wildlife

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Kejriwal Said Modi to Retire in Sept 2025, Amit Shah to Become PM

Asianet News Rewind | When Kejriwal Said Modi to Retire in Sept 2025, Amit Shah to Become PM

Video Icon
Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Video Icon
Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Video Icon
'People Should Not Read Too Much Into It' – Rajeev Chandrasekhar on L2: Empuraan | Asianet Newsable

'People Should Not Read Too Much Into It' – Rajeev Chandrasekhar on L2: Empuraan | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon