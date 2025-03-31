BREAKING: Trainer aircraft crashes in Gujarat's Mehsana; woman pilot injured

Read Full Article

A training aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed near Ucharpi in Gujarat’s Mehsana district on Monday after the female trainee pilot reportedly fell ill mid-flight, officials said.

She sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

India has witnessed several aircraft accidents in recent months. In January 2024, a chartered aircraft crashed in Maharashtra’s Pune, injuring multiple people. In December 2023, an Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 jet crashed near Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, though the pilot ejected safely. Safety concerns have sparked renewed scrutiny over pilot training and aircraft maintenance.



