Five killed, four injured in explosion at Spanish coal mine; PM Sanchez expresses condolences

An explosion at the Cerredo coal mine in northern Spain killed five and injured four. Emergency teams responded swiftly, and Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez extended condolences while thanking rescue workers for their efforts.

Spain: 5 killed, 4 injured in coal mine explosion in Degana ddr
ANI |Updated: Mar 31, 2025, 8:32 PM IST

Five people were killed and four others injured in an explosion at a coal mine in northern Spain on Monday, Euro News reported, citing emergency services. The incident took place at the Cerredo mine in Degana, where firefighters, mining rescue personnel, and police rushed to the scene.

The Asturias regional government stated that two of the injured were transported to Ponferrada, a city in the neighboring autonomous region of Castilla y Leon, for medical treatment. Another injured individual, who suffered a head injury, was taken to Cangas del Narcea in Asturias, Euro News reported.
According to Asturias' emergency services, two people remained unhurt in the accident, as per Euro News.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and thanked emergency workers for their rescue efforts.

In a post on X, Sanchez wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the mine accident in Degana, Asturias. And I wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Thanks to the emergency services working on the rescue efforts."

