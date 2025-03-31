Caught on cam: Hafiz Saeed's kin & LeT financer, Qari Abdul Rehman, shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) financer, and close aide of wanted terrorist Hafiz Saeed, was shot dead by an unidentified man in Pakistan's Karachi on Monday. Abdul Rehman, the LeT financer was killed on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr and the incident was caught on camera. The video, capturing the killing has gone viral on social media.

In the video, it could be seen that a masked man with a gun came to Rehman’s shop. The assailant then opened fire at Rehman while standing behind the counter. He died on the spot.

Abdul Rehman was reportedly serving as a central figure for LeT’s fundraising operations. Fund collectors from different areas would bring their collected amounts to him, which he would then channel to the higher authorities of the group to fund LeT’s terrorist operations.

This comes days after another close aide of Hafiz Saeed Abu Qatal was killed in Pakistan on March 16. Some reports suggest that internal rivalry between Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and LeT could be the reason for Qatal’s murder.

Qatal, a top commander of LeT, was a key planner and executioner of multiple attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, including the June 9, 2024, attack on a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims in Reasi district, where several civilians were killed.

Notably, Hafiz Saeed was the mastermind of 26/11 terrorist attack on Mumbai, and he lives freely in Pakistan.

