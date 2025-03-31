Telangana HORROR! Woman gang-raped near temple; police launch investigation

Read Full Article

A woman who visited the Hanuman temple in Urkondapeta, located under the Kalwakurthy police station limits in Nagarkurnool district, was allegedly gang raped by eight individuals, a Telangana Police official said on Monday.

According to the Inspector of Kalwakurthy Police Station, a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Authorities are examining the details of the incident, and further information will be provided as the probe progresses.

"A woman who visited the Hanuman temple in Urkondapeta, under Kalwakurthy police station limits in Nagarkurnool district, was allegedly sexually assaulted by eight individuals. The incident has been reported, and we have registered a case. We are currently investigating the matter, and more details will be provided later," the Police official added.

