India, the US tri-service exercise Tiger Triumph to begin from April 1

The navies of India and the United States will begin their fourth edition of bilateral tri-exercise Tiger Triumph on the eastern seaboard from April 1.

The bilateral exercise, is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations and for the formulation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to establish a Combined Coordination Center (CCC) that would enable rapid and smooth coordination between Indian and US Joint Task Forces (JTF) during exercises and crisis / contingencies.

The Indian side would be represented by Indian Naval Ships Jalashwa, Gharial, Mumbai and Shakti with integral helicopters and landing crafts embarked, Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft P8I, Army Troops from 91 Infantry Brigade and 12 Mech Infantry Battalion, Air Force C-130 Aircraft and MI-17 Helicopters, along with the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT).

The US side would be represented by US Navy Ships Comstock and Ralph Johnson with troops of the US Marine Division embarked.

The Harbour Phase is scheduled at Visakhapatnam from April 01 to 07.

“Participants from both sides would also engage in Training Visits, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, Sports Events and Social interactions,” Indian Navy PRO Captain Vivek Madhwal said.

On completion of the Harbour Phase, the ships with troops embarked, would sail for a Sea Phase and undertake Maritime, Amphibious and HADR operations off Kakinada.

During the exercise, a joint command and control center, would be established by Indian Army and US Marines at the Kakinada Naval Enclave.

