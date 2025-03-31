user
India vs Australia White-Ball Tour 2025: Full Schedule, Stats & Key Battles Ahead of T20 World Cup

India will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is from October 19 to November 8, 2025. The series serves as vital preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup, with matches across iconic Australian venues.
 

India to tour Australia for ODI and T20I series in October, ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup
ANI |Published: Mar 31, 2025, 7:34 PM IST

India is set to embark on a crucial white-ball tour of Australia later this year, featuring three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20 Internationals (T20Is). The highly anticipated series will serve as a key test for both teams ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The tour will begin with the ODI series, starting on October 19 in Perth. The second ODI will be played at the iconic Adelaide Oval on October 23, while the final match of the 50-over series will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25.

Historically, Australia has had the upper hand in ODIs against India. The two teams have faced off in 152 matches, with Australia securing 84 victories, while India has won 58 encounters. Ten matches have ended with no result, underlining the competitive nature of the rivalry.

Following the ODI series, the focus will shift to the shortest format, with India and Australia set to clash in five T20Is at different venues. The series will begin in Canberra, followed by the second game in Melbourne on October 31. The third match will be held in Hobart on November 2, the fourth in Gold Coast on November 6, and the final game in Brisbane on November 8.

Unlike ODIs, India has the upper hand in T20Is against Australia. The two teams have played 32 matches in the format, with India winning 20 times, while Australia has secured 11 victories. One game ended without a result.

With the T20 World Cup set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in 2026, this series will serve as a crucial preparation for both teams. The Australian pitches will present a tough challenge for the Indian side, while Australia will also aim to fine-tune their squad ahead of the global event.

