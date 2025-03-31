Mumbai Police at comedian Kunal Kamra's home over joke on Eknath Shinde (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Mumbai Police officials arrived at comedian Kunal Kamra’s Dadar residence on Monday as legal troubles mount over his remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The visit comes in the wake of three FIRs lodged against him at Khar police station—one filed by the Mayor of Jalgaon and the other two by a Nashik-based hotelier and businessman.

Kamra, known for his sharp political satire, has faced intense backlash from ruling party supporters following the release of his latest stand-up video, Naya Bharat. The controversy has reignited debates over freedom of expression and political censorship.

Sources said that the police visit was part of efforts to seek clarification from the comedian, who has yet to respond to multiple summons issued by authorities. The latest notice, dated March 24, had directed him to appear at Khar Police Station on March 31, but he has not communicated with law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Kamra secured interim anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court on Friday, citing safety concerns. His lawyer, V. Suresh, argued that Kamra, now residing in Tamil Nadu, had received multiple death threats following the video's release. The court granted temporary protection, preventing his immediate arrest.

With the case drawing national attention, Kamra’s legal battle is expected to intensify, as law enforcement continues its probe into the complaints against him.



