Pakistan's jailed ex-PM Imran Khan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for rights advocacy (WATCH)

Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts for human rights and democracy.

Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Mar 31, 2025, 6:24 PM IST

Members of the Pakistan World Alliance (PWA) an advocacy group founded last December who also belong to the Norwegian political party Partiet Sentrum, announced the nomination of Khan (72).

"We are pleased to announce on behalf of Partiet Sentrum that in alliance with somebody with the right to nominate, have nominated Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, to the Nobel Peace Prize for his work with human rights and democracy in Pakistan," Partiet Sentrum said on X on Sunday.

"I wish him all the luck," it added.

 

In 2019, Khan was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to promote peace in South Asia.

Every year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee receives hundreds of nominations after which they select the winner through a lengthy eight-month process, The Express Tribune reported.

Khan, also the founder of Pakistan’s main opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, has been incarcerated since August 2023. This January, Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a case related to the misuse of authority and corruption.

Also read: Pakistan: Firing incidents after Eid prayers leave 6 dead, 9 injured

