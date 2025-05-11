Following a ceasefire along the India-Pakistan border, a few businesses in Jammu's City Chowk tentatively reopened.
- Home
- India
- India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: JK's City Chowk begins cautious reopening amid ceasefire, locals appeal for stability
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: JK's City Chowk begins cautious reopening amid ceasefire, locals appeal for stability
Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: JK's City Chowk begins cautious reopening amid ceasefire, locals appeal for stability
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: “You shouldn’t have woken up a sleeping tiger like India”: Defence expert warns Pakistan
Defence expert Shiwalee Deshpande warns Pakistan about the consequences of the Pahalgam terror attack, advocating for a military solution due to Pakistan's continued support for terrorism.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Operation Sindoor: India confirms shooting down 'hi-tech' Pakistani fighter jets (WATCH)
Indian Air Force on Sunday confirms it downed multiple hi-tech Pakistani fighter jets attempting to intrude into Indian airspace during post-Operation Sindoor tensions.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Army lost at least 35-40 personnel, says DGMO Rajiv Ghai (WATCH)
India's DGMO confirms that 35-40 Pakistan Army personnel were killed between May 7-10 in retaliatory strikes following Operation Sindoor.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: India readies UNSC move with proof of Pakistan's support to terror groups
India plans to present evidence to the UNSC 1267 Committee against Pakistan for shielding terror outfit TRF, amid ongoing Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam attack.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Pakistan's key air bases in ruins: Satellite imagery reveal Operation Sindoor's devastating blow (PHOTOS)
Satellite imagery confirms India’s precision strikes under Operation Sindoor crippled key Pakistan Air Force bases, showcasing a new era of strategic dominance.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri locks X account after barrage of online abuse over India-Pak ceasefire
India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has come under intense online attack following his public role in announcing the “understanding for stoppage of firing and military action” between India and Pakistan on May 10.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Operation Sindoor: India used most potent weapon for deadly strike on JeM HQ in Pakistan
India launched 'Operation Sindoor', executing precision strikes against Jaish-e-Mohammed's headquarters in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'If Pakistan does something, response will be more devastating': PM Modi told JD Vance on peace talks with Pak
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reportedly told US Vice President JD Vance clearly that if Pakistan does something, the response will be more devastating and strong.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: US called PM Modi to avert India-Pakistan escalation after receiving ‘alarming intelligence’
The United States, citing alarming intelligence, urged Prime Minister Modi to engage in direct talks with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Operation Sindoor: Echo of Indian armed forces heard as far as Rawalpindi, says Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday praised Operation Sindoor, asserting that the Indian armed forces have delivered a decisive blow to anti-India elements inside Pakistan.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Ceasefire holds, but no let-up: What has changed, what still holds in India's tough measures
Trade bans, airspace restrictions affecting international flights, and the ban on Pakistani artists and content continue. Visa services for Pakistani nationals also remain suspended. These measures persist despite the ceasefire being unconditional.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'Our tactical brilliance': Pakistan admits to role in 2019 Pulwama terror attack amid Pahalgam heat (WATCH)
Pakistan military admitted to its involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, after years of denial.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Yogi Adityanath confirms use of BrahMos missile in Op Sindoor: 'Ask Pak about its power' (WATCH)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday confirmed the use of BrahMos missile in Operation Sindoor that was launched against Pakistan to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: IAF successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Kapil Sibal slams Trump’s Kashmir mediation remarks, demand PM-led all-party meet over India-Pak ceasefire
Kapil Sibal and other Congress leaders criticize Trump's offer to mediate on Kashmir, demanding an all-party meeting and special parliament session.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'We've won, this is victory': Shehbaz Sharif trolled for chest thumping address to Pak (WATCH)
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed "victory" after Islamabad and New Delhi agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday, which was also violated by Pakistan only within hours.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Congress rejects Trump's mediation: 'Kashmir not a biblical 1000-year-old conflict'
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh also reacted and demand an all-party meeting under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister over several issues.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Premier League: Arsenal to give guard honour to champions Liverpool at Anfield, confirms Arteta
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'Operation Sindoor was justice': Pahalgam terror attack victim's nephew thanks PM Modi, Indian Army
Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Santosh Jagdale--one of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack--expressed her sentiments on the strike carried out by Indian forces.