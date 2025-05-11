Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reportedly told US Vice President JD Vance clearly that if Pakistan attacks India, the response will be more devastating and strong.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US Vice President JD Vance clearly that if Pakistan does something, the response will be more devastating and strong,” sources said on Sunday, reacting to The New York Times' account of the US Vice President reaching out to the prime minister as tensions between India and Pakistan soared.

On the same night, Pakistan attacked 26 sites and India responded very strongly. Strikes were launched on their bases.

The sources added that while Pakistan proposed holding talks at the level of National Security Advisors, no such discussions took place either at the NSA or Foreign Minister level; the conversations were limited to the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO).

“We have a very clear position on Kashmir, there is only one matter left- the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). There is nothing else to talk. If they talk about handing over terrorists, we can talk. We don't have any intention of any other topic. We don't want anyone to mediate. We don't need anyone to mediate,” PM said, according to sources.

According to the report, Vance was in India with his Indian-origin wife Usha and their children on the day (April 22) of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which led to the conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

A CNN report earlier said that Vance directly reached out to PM Modi to encourage dialogue toward a ceasefire, following the receipt of "alarming intelligence" by Washington. While the nature of the intelligence was not disclosed due to its sensitivity, the report noted that it played a key role in triggering urgent action from the highest levels of US leadership.

Vance reportedly told the Prime Minister about a "high probability of dramatic escalation" over the weekend.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) also confirmed in its release that the operation was “still ongoing”.