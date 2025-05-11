India's DGMO confirms that 35-40 Pakistan Army personnel were killed between May 7-10 in retaliatory strikes following Operation Sindoor.

In a significant revelation following Operation Sindoor, India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, on Sunday stated that 35 to 40 personnel of the Pakistan Army were killed between May 7 and 10 in Indian retaliatory action along the Line of Control (LoC).

“The Pakistan Army has reported to have lost approximately 35 to 40 personal in artillery and small arms firing on the Line of Control between 7th and 10th May,” he said.

Addressing a press briefing in Delhi, Lt Gen Ghai detailed how Pakistan’s forces responded in panic after the Indian Armed Forces launched precision strikes across nine identified terror hubs in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan’s Punjab Province. These targets included camps in Muridke and Bahawalpur — long considered breeding grounds for globally designated terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“The erratic and rattled response of our enemy was apparent from the number of civilians, inhabited villages, and religious sites such as Gurudwaras that were unfortunately hit by them, leading to a sad loss of lives,” the DGMO said. He added that Pakistan violated the LoC soon after the Indian operation, triggering intense artillery engagements.

According to Air Marshal AK Bharti, Pakistan attempted to retaliate with drones and aircraft across Indian airspace on the night of May 9-10, but those efforts were “largely unsuccessful.” Indian forces, he said, remained on high alert, neutralising incoming threats and maintaining control over key strategic zones.

The Indian Armed Forces, including the Air Force and Navy, played coordinated roles in executing Operation Sindoor, which Lt Gen Ghai described as a "diligent and microscopic scarring of the terror landscape." The operation reportedly led to the elimination of over 100 terrorists, including high-value figures like Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudasir Ahmed — operatives linked to the IC814 hijacking and the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Visual evidence of missile impacts on terror camps in Muridke and Bahawalpur was also presented during the briefing, strengthening India's claim of having struck only legitimate terrorist infrastructure with precision.

India, Lt Gen Ghai emphasized, exercised self-imposed restraint throughout the operation to avoid civilian casualties. “We had a binding, self-imposed restriction to target only terrorists and thus prevent collateral damage,” he said, noting that several terror camps were preemptively vacated by their occupants fearing Indian retribution.

Operation Sindoor, conceptualized in response to the brutal killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam on April 22 and several recent attacks on Indian armed forces, marks one of the most comprehensive cross-border counter-terror operations conducted in recent years.