Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday praised Operation Sindoor, asserting that the Indian armed forces have delivered a decisive blow to anti-India elements inside Pakistan.

Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow. Speaking at the event, Singh described Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's political will, military strength, and zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

"Today, India is one of the most powerful nations in the world. We are constantly increasing our strength. Those who were against India and the terrorist organizations that attacked our country and devastated many families, the Indian armed forces have brought them to justice through Operation Sindoor. The entire nation is today saluting the bravery of the Indian forces," Rajnath Singh said.

"Operation Sindoor is not just a military action, but a symbol of India's political, social, and military willpower. This operation is a demonstration of India's firm resolve and military strength against terrorism," he emphasized.

The Defence Minister highlighted that the Operation has shown that whenever India takes action against terrorism, even territory across the border will no longer be safe for terrorists and their masters.

"The Indian forces launched Operation Sindoor with the objective of destroying the terrorist infrastructure present in Pakistan. We never targeted their ordinary citizens. But Pakistan not only targeted Indian civilian areas, it also attempted attacks on Temples and Gurudwaras. In response, the Indian forces displayed courage and restraint, and struck at various other locations in Pakistan, giving a fitting reply," Rajnath Singh said.

"We did not limit our actions to military posts near the border, the echo of India's military action was heard as far as Rawalpindi, where the headquarters of the Pakistani Army is located. The whole world saw what happens to those who attempt terrorist attacks in India, after the Uri attack, our forces carried out a surgical strike inside Pakistan. After Pulwama, there was an airstrike on Balakot, and now after the Pahalgam incident, the world has witnessed India conducting multiple strikes inside Pakistan," Rajnath Singh asserted.

He further said that following a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that this is a "New India" where it will take effective action against terrorism both within and across the border.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed the lives of 26 people.

India had struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan sought to up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones.