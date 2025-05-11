Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): Defence expert Shiwalee Deshpande on Sunday warned Pakistan about the consequences of waking up a tiger in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack and stressed that a military solution is the only viable option, given Pakistan's continued support for terrorism.



She also expressed skepticism about a potential understanding between India and Pakistan, emphasizing that Pakistan's history of using financial aid for terrorist activities undermines any ceasefire agreements. Deshpande questions the role of external parties, particularly the US, in mediating the conflict.



Speaking to ANI, she said, "You shouldn't have woken up a tiger who is sleeping, like India. Now that you have done it, that is the only solution. The whole world knows what these terrorists are doing."



She also slammed the International Monetary Fund over the sanction of a USD 1 billion loan for Pakistan amidst its ongoing conflict with India. Deshpande highlights Pakistan's alleged misuse of international funds for terrorism, citing the country's frequent requests for loans and aid.



"...Doesn't the IMF know that whatever money is given to Pakistan, they use it for terrorists? Had that not been the case, why would have the PM of Pakistan gone from country to country, from pillar to post, begging for loans and money? After getting the money, you calling off the action of war between India and Pakistan - should we understand that because you people are giving loans to Pakistan and we know that Pakistan trains the terrorists, so should we also assume that you people are also doing the same thing?" said Deshpande.



She further said that India prefers bilateral talks to resolve the conflict, rejecting third-party intervention and emphasising its determination to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).



"Matter between India and Pakistan will be solved bilaterally. We have made it very clear, we don't want a third party intervention between us. We know that entire Kashmir is our part. We will get it (PoK) back and military solution is the only solution," added Deshpande.



Deshpande also questioned the US's motives, suggesting they prioritise trade opportunities over genuine conflict resolution and pointing out Pakistan's history of harboring terrorists, including Osama Bin Laden.



"We are going to be very firm, we do not want America's intervention in the matters of India and Pakistan and we do not want any kind of sermons to us. Should I assume that US is only seeing an opportunity of trade? It's high time, US should realise that Osama Bin Laden who did the 9/11 attack in your country, was found in Pakistan. If you don't forget this, then you should not be a country which should be bailing out Pakistan from its loan," she added.



Notably, India's launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK demonstrates its commitment to tackling terrorism. The operation signals a shift in India's approach to counter-terrorism, emphasising precision strikes and a zero-tolerance policy.



"When the Pahalgam incident happened, we took certain very strong diplomatic steps which were necessary, which are still necessary and which will still continue. Also, that military action that Pakistan instigated was absolutely uncalled for. You shouldn't have woken up a tiger who is sleeping, like India. Now that you have done it, that is the only solution. The whole world knows what these terrorists are doing. What Pakistan is doing from the money that it gets," added the defence expert. (ANI)

