India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has come under intense online attack following his public role in announcing the “understanding for stoppage of firing and military action” between India and Pakistan on May 10.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri – the public face of India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack – has faced a torrent of online abuse after India and Pakistan announced an “understanding for stoppage of firing and military action”. The veteran diplomat was forced to lock down his social media accounts following vile targeting of his daughter and family, fuelled by misplaced outrage from users upset at the Modi government for de-escalation.

Misri was the face of briefings on Operation Sindoor that was launched to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Along with Colonel Sophiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, the seasoned diplomat articulated India's position during the tense security situation.

The online hate towards Misri appears to be driven by anger among trolls over what many see as a missed opportunity by the Narendra Modi-led Union government to escalate hostilities further with Pakistan.

Asaduddin Owaisi backs Misri

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed trolls targeting Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri following the government's announcement of the ceasefire with Pakistan.

"Mr Vikram Misri is a decent and an honest hard-working diplomat working tirelessly for our Nation. Our civil servants work under the Executive this must be remembered & they shouldn't be blamed for the decisions taken by The Executive /or any Political leadership running Watan E Aziz," Owaisi said in a post on X.

Earlier, Congress leader Salman Anees Soz came to Mr Misri's defence. "Vikram Misri, a Kashmiri, has done India proud. No amount of trolling can diminish his service to the country. If you can't say thank you, learn to shut up," he said.

“The people who are trolling Vikram Misri, an outstanding Foreign Secretary, who has done such a terrific job during this conflict, are human garbage. Decent people like Misri work for our country. These hateful, cowardly scum do their best to bring us down.”

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in reply to the Pahalgam terror attack on May 7 and targeted nine locations in deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Following India's operation, the conflict between India and Pakistan deepened which resulted in increased cross border shelling from Pakistan and retaliatory action from the Indian Armed Forces.

both countries agreed for a cessation of hostilities on May 10 when USA president Donald Trump on his Truth Social announced "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan.

On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air--effective from 1700 hours IST.