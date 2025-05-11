Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed "victory" after Islamabad and New Delhi agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday, which was also violated by Pakistan only within hours.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed "victory" after Islamabad and New Delhi agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday after days of military escalation, which was also violated by Pakistan only within hours.

In an address to the nation, Sharif said Pakistan’s armed forces had given a “professional and effective response” to the Indian side and reduced their military depots, ammo storage places and airbases to ruins. India has already debunked the Pakistani claims, terming them as a “tissue of lies”.

Sharif alleged that India tried to challenge Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and targeted innocent lives, mosques and civilian populations, a claim that was also vehemently refuted by New Delhi.

The Pakistan prime minister, in his address, thanked the military leadership and extended gratitude to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for his “brave leadership”.

He said Pakistan has given a positive response to a ceasefire in the interest of regional peace. “We fully believe that the path of peaceful negotiations in line with principles of justice will be adopted to solve the distribution of water resources and all issues, including Jammu and Kashmir,” he was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

Sharif thanked US President Donald Trump and countries like China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and the United Kingdom for their role in securing the recent ceasefire with India.

Shehbaz Sharif thanks US

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday thanked the US leadership for arranging peace and hoped that it would mark a new beginning for the resolution of issues in the region.

The prime minister took to social media to react to the ceasefire between Pakistan and India. “We thank President Trump for his leadership and proactive role for peace in the region. Pakistan appreciates the United States for facilitating this outcome, which we have accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability,” he said in a post on X.

He also thanked US “Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their valuable contributions for peace in South Asia”.

“Pakistan believes this marks a new beginning in the resolution of issues that have plagued the region and prevented its journey toward peace, prosperity and stability,” he said.

Pak PM trolled

As expected, the Pakistani Prime Minister clearly distorted facts and spoke at will about the series of events without any factual backing. Netizens were quick to take note and trolled Shehbaz Sharif for his address.