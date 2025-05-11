Pakistan military admitted to its involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, after years of denial.

Pakistan top military brass has admitted to its involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, after years of denial. A top Pakistan Air Force officer publicly called the Pulwama attack "tactical brilliance". The rare admission, made on Friday, comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan and heat over New Delhi's "focused, measured and non-escalatory" Operation Sindoor, that was launched to avenge Pahalgam terror attack.

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber had attacked the security forces convoy travelling through Pulwama, resulting in the deaths of 40 CRPF jawans.

The now-viral video exposes the Islamabad-Rawalpindi regime's dirty terror secret.

During a press conference on Friday, Pakistan's Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed said that they tried to tell India with "our tactical brilliance in Pulwama" about the pride and thrust in Pakistani forces.

Ahmed, who is the director general public relations for the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), was recorded on camera as saying that there is no compromise when it comes to Pakistani airspace, land, or territorial waters. "Pakistani people, when they are threatened, there's loss of life, loss of material, it cannot go unnoticed," he said.

"The pride and the thrust the Pakistani nation has on its armed forces, we have always upheld it at all cost. We did try to tell them with our tactical brilliance in Pulwama. Now we showed them our operational prowess and strategic guile and guide. I think they should take heed," Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed said.

Pak's rare admission after years of denial

Pakistan has repeatedly denied its role in the 2019 Pulwama attack. The then prime minister Imran Khan had claimed that India does not have any evidence to prove Islamabad's role in the terror attacks in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack.

India had responded to the Pulwama attack with the Balakot Airstrike on February 26, 2019. In the airstrike, New Delhi targeted a JeM training camp located in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.