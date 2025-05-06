10:09 PM (IST) May 06

LIVE India News Updates on May 6: India's water, India's right: PM Modi drops water sharing bombshell on Pakistan

PM Modi asserts India will fully utilise its rightful water resources, referencing the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty amid tensions with Pakistan.

09:20 PM (IST) May 06

LIVE India News Updates on May 6: India announces major air drills near Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan on May 7–8, IAF calls it ‘routine training’

India is conducting a large-scale air exercise along the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan on May 7-8.

08:15 PM (IST) May 06

LIVE India News Updates on May 6: India must act in national interest, not be swayed by UNSC: Former Indian envoy to China

Former Indian Ambassador Gautam Bambawale emphasizes India's need to prioritize national interests in Kashmir, regardless of international pressure. 

07:17 PM (IST) May 06

LIVE India News Updates on May 6: Pahalgam attack handshake? Pakistan PM Sharif, Army Chief Munir visit ISI headquarters

This visit coincided with increased global scrutiny of Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism.

06:48 PM (IST) May 06

LIVE India News Updates on May 6: Kerala braces for thunderstorms and strong winds, orange alert issued

The IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts in Kerala due to persistent rainfall and thunderstorms. 

06:41 PM (IST) May 06

LIVE India News Updates on May 6: Operation Abhyas: Mock drills to be held in Karnataka

Civil defense mock drills will be held in 244 districts across India for three days starting May 7. In Karnataka, these drills will take place in Bengaluru, Karwar, and Raichur districts to check war preparedness.
06:05 PM (IST) May 06

LIVE India News Updates on May 6: China will veto any resolution against Pakistan: Shashi Tharoor on UNSC meet

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday that he does not expect "anything specific" from the meeting, as any resolution against Pakistan will be vetoed by China.

06:01 PM (IST) May 06

LIVE India News Updates on May 6: Kerala: Seva Bharathi banned from attending Thrissur Pooram? Here's a FACT CHECK

Social media posts claim Seva Bharathi is banned from Thrissur Pooram. This fact-check examines the veracity of these claims.
05:23 PM (IST) May 06

LIVE India News Updates on May 6: BJP appeals to citizens, party workers to volunteer for May 7 mock drills

BJP Parliamentary Party office has directed all BJP MPS to participate in the drill as ordinary citizens and cooperate with the local administration.

04:56 PM (IST) May 06

LIVE India News Updates on May 6: Kerala: Security drills in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on May 7 amid India-Pakistan tensions

Meanwhile, there are discussions to conduct the drill in all 14 districts. A decision will be made in a meeting called by the Chief Secretary later today.

04:48 PM (IST) May 06

LIVE India News Updates on May 6: Mega security drill at 259 sites tomorrow: Check Full list

The Centre has announced a nationwide civil defence drill on May 7 across 259 locations.

04:42 PM (IST) May 06

LIVE India News Updates on May 6: India jumps from rank 133 to 130 in Human Development Index: UNDP report

India's Human Development Index ranking rose to 130 in 2023, driven by improvements in life expectancy, education, and income. 

04:28 PM (IST) May 06

LIVE India News Updates on May 6: 'Collective punishment': Mehbooba Mufti seeks release of Kashmiris detained post-Pahalgam attack

Extending complete support in favour of Justice, Mehbooba Mufti said that the current actions "amount to mass retribution." Mufti argued these actions alienate communities and undermine goodwill, requesting the release of innocents.

04:18 PM (IST) May 06

LIVE India News Updates on May 6: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter faces heat over 'humane' plea for Pakistanis post Pahalgam attack (WATCH)

Several users questioned how sending non-asylum seekers back to their country was inhumane. “Is this because Pakistan is unsafe for Muslims,” one user wrote. 

02:11 PM (IST) May 06

LIVE India News Updates on May 6: Teacher and 14-year-old student found dead in Oyo room in Aligarh

A 24-year-old teacher and his 14-year-old student were found dead in an Aligarh hotel room, suggesting a suicide pact.

01:54 PM (IST) May 06

LIVE India News Updates on May 6: 'PM Modi had intel 3 days before Pahalgam attack, cancelled own Kashmir visit': Kharge's BIG charge (WATCH)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that PM Modi cancelled his own visit to Kashmir after receiving an intel report on a possible attack in Jammu and Kashmir three days before the Pahalgam attack happened.

01:45 PM (IST) May 06

LIVE India News Updates on May 6: ‘Wanted to do something new, sensational’: Maharashtra woman shares videos of girls bathing in hostel with boyfriend

According to the student, the accused positioned herself on a pipe in a nearby toilet to secretly record from above.

01:36 PM (IST) May 06

LIVE India News Updates on May 6: BREAKING: Pakistani national apprehended near LoC in J&K amid India-Pak tensions

A Pakistani national has been apprehended near Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector.

01:12 PM (IST) May 06

LIVE India News Updates on May 6: India’s Ruthless Retaliation: Cutting Pakistan’s Water Lifeline | Opinion

India has suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty and is wielding water as a weapon, choking off flows from the Chenab River to Pakistan.

01:04 PM (IST) May 06

LIVE India News Updates on May 6: NTA likely to postpone CUET-UG 2025 examination: Sources

NTA is expected to postpone the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET-UG) 2025, which was scheduled to begin on May 8.

