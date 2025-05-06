LIVE India News Updates on May 6: India's water, India's right: PM Modi drops water sharing bombshell on Pakistan

PM Modi asserts India will fully utilise its rightful water resources, referencing the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty amid tensions with Pakistan.
Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.
LIVE India News Updates on May 6: India announces major air drills near Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan on May 7–8, IAF calls it ‘routine training’
India is conducting a large-scale air exercise along the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan on May 7-8.
LIVE India News Updates on May 6: India must act in national interest, not be swayed by UNSC: Former Indian envoy to China
Former Indian Ambassador Gautam Bambawale emphasizes India's need to prioritize national interests in Kashmir, regardless of international pressure.
LIVE India News Updates on May 6: Pahalgam attack handshake? Pakistan PM Sharif, Army Chief Munir visit ISI headquarters
This visit coincided with increased global scrutiny of Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism.
LIVE India News Updates on May 6: Kerala braces for thunderstorms and strong winds, orange alert issued
The IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts in Kerala due to persistent rainfall and thunderstorms.
LIVE India News Updates on May 6: Operation Abhyas: Mock drills to be held in Karnataka
LIVE India News Updates on May 6: China will veto any resolution against Pakistan: Shashi Tharoor on UNSC meet
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday that he does not expect "anything specific" from the meeting, as any resolution against Pakistan will be vetoed by China.
LIVE India News Updates on May 6: Kerala: Seva Bharathi banned from attending Thrissur Pooram? Here's a FACT CHECK
LIVE India News Updates on May 6: BJP appeals to citizens, party workers to volunteer for May 7 mock drills
BJP Parliamentary Party office has directed all BJP MPS to participate in the drill as ordinary citizens and cooperate with the local administration.
LIVE India News Updates on May 6: Kerala: Security drills in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on May 7 amid India-Pakistan tensions
Meanwhile, there are discussions to conduct the drill in all 14 districts. A decision will be made in a meeting called by the Chief Secretary later today.
LIVE India News Updates on May 6: Mega security drill at 259 sites tomorrow: Check Full list
The Centre has announced a nationwide civil defence drill on May 7 across 259 locations.
LIVE India News Updates on May 6: India jumps from rank 133 to 130 in Human Development Index: UNDP report
India's Human Development Index ranking rose to 130 in 2023, driven by improvements in life expectancy, education, and income.
LIVE India News Updates on May 6: 'Collective punishment': Mehbooba Mufti seeks release of Kashmiris detained post-Pahalgam attack
Extending complete support in favour of Justice, Mehbooba Mufti said that the current actions "amount to mass retribution." Mufti argued these actions alienate communities and undermine goodwill, requesting the release of innocents.
LIVE India News Updates on May 6: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter faces heat over 'humane' plea for Pakistanis post Pahalgam attack (WATCH)
Several users questioned how sending non-asylum seekers back to their country was inhumane. “Is this because Pakistan is unsafe for Muslims,” one user wrote.
LIVE India News Updates on May 6: Teacher and 14-year-old student found dead in Oyo room in Aligarh
A 24-year-old teacher and his 14-year-old student were found dead in an Aligarh hotel room, suggesting a suicide pact.
LIVE India News Updates on May 6: 'PM Modi had intel 3 days before Pahalgam attack, cancelled own Kashmir visit': Kharge's BIG charge (WATCH)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that PM Modi cancelled his own visit to Kashmir after receiving an intel report on a possible attack in Jammu and Kashmir three days before the Pahalgam attack happened.
LIVE India News Updates on May 6: ‘Wanted to do something new, sensational’: Maharashtra woman shares videos of girls bathing in hostel with boyfriend
According to the student, the accused positioned herself on a pipe in a nearby toilet to secretly record from above.
LIVE India News Updates on May 6: BREAKING: Pakistani national apprehended near LoC in J&K amid India-Pak tensions
A Pakistani national has been apprehended near Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector.
LIVE India News Updates on May 6: India’s Ruthless Retaliation: Cutting Pakistan’s Water Lifeline | Opinion
India has suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty and is wielding water as a weapon, choking off flows from the Chenab River to Pakistan.
LIVE India News Updates on May 6: NTA likely to postpone CUET-UG 2025 examination: Sources
NTA is expected to postpone the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET-UG) 2025, which was scheduled to begin on May 8.