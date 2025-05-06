Thiruvananthapuram: Isolated rainfall is expected to continue across Kerala, prompting the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam. The alert, which remains in effect until 7:30 PM today, warns of moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kilometers per hour in some areas.

According to the IMD, weather conditions are expected to remain unstable over the coming days. On May 6, isolated parts of the state may experience thunderstorms with wind speeds ranging from 40 to 50 kilometers per hour. From May 7 to May 10, similar weather patterns are likely to persist, with expected wind speeds between 30 and 40 kilometers per hour in various locations across Kerala.

Residents are advised to exercise extreme caution during this period. At the first sign of lightning, people should seek shelter in a safe building and avoid remaining in open spaces. Remaining indoors during thunderstorms is essential, and windows and doors should be kept closed. Individuals should avoid standing near doors or windows and refrain from touching walls or floors unnecessarily.

The IMD has also emphasized the importance of electrical safety. All electrical appliances should be disconnected during thunderstorms, and the use of landline telephones should be avoided, though mobile phones may be used safely. It is also advised not to retrieve clothes from terraces or open yards during rain, especially when the sky is overcast.

Being in or around water bodies is considered extremely dangerous during a thunderstorm. Activities such as fishing, swimming, and boating should be halted immediately when storm clouds appear, and individuals are urged to return to the shore as quickly as possible. Standing on the deck of a boat or casting fishing nets during such conditions can be life-threatening. Similarly, bathing or collecting water from taps should be avoided, as lightning may travel through plumbing systems.

Travel should be minimized, particularly on two-wheelers, bicycles, or open vehicles such as tractors. If caught in a vehicle during a storm, individuals should remain inside with all limbs kept within the vehicle. In the absence of nearby shelter, those outdoors should sit with their feet together, tuck their head between their knees, and roll into a ball to reduce exposure to lightning.

People should not seek shelter under trees, nor should vehicles be parked beneath them. Tying pets in open areas during storms is dangerous, and it is unsafe to go outdoors to secure them if the weather is deteriorating. Loose objects that might be blown away by strong winds should be secured properly to avoid damage or injury.

It is also strongly advised not to fly kites or sit on rooftops, tall structures, or tree branches during thunderstorms. For additional protection, buildings should be fitted with lightning rods, and electrical systems should be equipped with surge protectors to prevent appliance damage.

In the event of a lightning strike, injuries may include burns, loss of vision or hearing, or even cardiac arrest. However, it is important to understand that a person struck by lightning does not carry an electrical charge. Therefore, immediate first aid should be administered without hesitation. The first 30 seconds after a lightning strike are critical for saving lives, and emergency medical attention should be sought without delay.

The IMD continues to monitor the situation and urges the public to stay updated through official weather bulletins and advisories. Public cooperation and vigilance are vital to ensuring safety during this period of adverse weather.