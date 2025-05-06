A 24-year-old teacher and his 14-year-old student were found dead in an Aligarh hotel room, suggesting a suicide pact.

A shocking incident unfolded in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, where a 24-year-old teacher and his 14-year-old female student from the same private school were found dead in a hotel room, apparently due to a suicide pact.

According to police reports, the teacher, a resident of Jwalajipuram, had been in a romantic relationship with the eighth-grade student for several months. The relationship had developed during school and private tuition classes. Despite efforts by their families to counsel them and prevent further meetings, the couple continued to secretly meet.

On Monday, May 5th, police received an emergency call at 6 PM, reporting the discovery of two bodies in room 204 of an Oyo Hotel near the Khereshwar police outpost. Upon investigation, police found an empty bottle containing a poisonous substance in the room.

It was revealed that the student had left for school that morning but was instead taken to the hotel by the teacher. They had been in the hotel room since 8:40 AM.

On receiving the information, the parents of both individuals were overcome with grief and distress.