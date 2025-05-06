A Pakistani national has been apprehended near Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, a Pakistani national has been reportedly apprehended by the security forces near Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector.

The man has been caught a day after the Border Security Force (BSF) arrested a Pakistan ranger from near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan.

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22 in the picturesque Baisaran Valley, a serene spot known as ‘mini Switzerland’ due to its stunning views of snow-capped peaks. Tourists had gathered in the valley, enjoying pony rides, when gunmen opened fire on them at around 2:30 p.m.

26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in what has been described as one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Third detention in 3 days

On the intervening night of May 3 and 4, another Pakistani civilian was arrested by the BSF in Punjab's Gurdaspur while attempting to infiltrate into India. The individual, identified as Muhammad Hussain, has been handed over to the Punjab Police and remains in custody.

On the same day, a Pakistani Ranger, a member of Pakistan’s paramilitary forces, was also arrested in Rajasthan. A preliminary probe suggests that the Ranger may have been on an espionage or reconnaissance mission in India, according to sources. He is currently being questioned by the BSF.

Meanwhile, BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was detained by Pakistani forces after mistakenly crossing the international border in Punjab, remains in their custody.

India has lodged a strong protest, and the BSF has filed an official complaint with Pakistan. However, Islamabad has refused to release Shaw, who was apprehended a day after the Pahalgam attack.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, with New Delhi accusing Islamabad of supporting cross-border terrorism and announcing a series of punitive measures in response.