A 19-year-old BBA student has accused Inspector Barkat Chavda from the Gandhinagar control room in a sexual harassment case. What began as a vague identification - “a sixth-floor resident” - has now turned into a criminal investigation. Police have secured CCTV footage from the residential building and are questioning society members as part of the probe. An FIR was filed on Thursday.

The case came to light when the student, who was in the city during her vacation to visit family, recounted a horrifying experience inside the lift. As she went to her maternal uncle’s home on Wednesday night, a man allegedly placed his hand on her shoulder and kissed her cheek without her consent. The encounter left the teen who is already under treatment for depression for two years absolutely shaken and terrified.

Vejalpur inspector R M Chauhan confirmed the identity of the accused, stating, “the accused is indeed Inspector Chavda.” He added that the CCTV footage had been secured but could not be released publicly due to the sensitivity of the case. Officials are also recording statements from the society chairman and other residents linked to the incident.

According to the FIR, the accused continued his inappropriate behaviour until the elevator halted on the ninth floor, where the entry of other residents forced him to retreat and exit on the sixth floor. The student told police that she immediately confided in her maternal cousin before collapsing from the shock. She reached out to helpline 181 the next day and later filed a formal complaint.

The Vejalpur police have registered the case, and further investigation is currently underway.