Social media posts claim Seva Bharathi is banned from Thrissur Pooram. This fact-check examines the veracity of these claims.

Following controversies surrounding the previous Thrissur Pooram, the Devaswom Board initiated this year's festivities meticulously. Amidst this, news circulated on social media alleging a ban on Seva Bharathi and religious symbols from the Pooram celebrations. Let's verify the facts of this news.

Fact Check

The news is circulating with a newspaper clipping stating 'Seva Bharathi banned.' The clipping reads, 'Thrissur Pooram bans Seva Bharathi.' Some social media posts allege that the Devaswom Minister had instructed against using religious symbols in the temple and that the communist government banned Seva Bharathi as a Hindu organization. However, the news clipping itself reports that the ban is within the Devaswom Board premises, and Seva Bharathi continues to distribute food and water outside.

Our investigation revealed that no such ban has been imposed by the government or the Devaswom. Moreover, the Devaswom Board itself manages essential services like drinking water distribution at Thekkinkadu Maidan, under the Cochin Devaswom Board's jurisdiction, during every Pooram. Other religious or political organizations are not permitted to do so.

Meanwhile, U.N. Haridas, in charge of Seva Bharathi in North Kerala, told Asianet News Online that they are unaware of any such ban. He added that they haven't received any such notification, there are no issues related to this year's Pooram, and the circulating news is fake.

Conclusion

There are no issues related to the conduct of the 2025 Thrissur Pooram. While other political and religious organizations are not permitted to operate within Devaswom Board premises, there are no restrictions on such activities in public spaces outside these premises.

Meanwhile, a photo circulating on social media shows Higher Education Minister Bindu and Devaswom Minister Vasavan visiting a Seva Bharathi stall set up near Naduvil Madom as part of Thrissur Pooram.