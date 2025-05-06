According to the student, the accused positioned herself on a pipe in a nearby toilet to secretly record from above.

Bhopal: A shocking incident has come to light in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. An MMS video scandal at IIITDM (Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing) college on Airport Road, Jabalpur, has caused anxiety among female students. A student at the college had been recording private/nude videos of her classmates for the past two years and sending them to her boyfriend. Fellow students caught her and handed her over to the college administration, demanding disciplinary action and a police complaint.

Students protesting the incident attempted to surround the Dumna police station. They alleged that the accused, also an IIITDM student, had been running the MMS scandal for two years, sending nude videos to her boyfriend in Delhi. The accused is a second-year B.Tech, CSE student.

The shocking act was found out after a student found the woman recording her on Sunday. According to the student, the accused positioned herself on a pipe in a nearby toilet to secretly record from above. She alerted the hostel authorities, and reported the incident to the college management.

400 Students in the College

As the video scandal came to light, around 150 female students gathered in front of the Dumna police station to express their outrage. Serious allegations have surfaced that the accused was recording nude videos of fellow students and sending them to her boyfriend in Delhi.

Concerns have also been raised that the private videos might have been uploaded to social media and misused. While an FIR has not been filed at Dumna police station, it is expected to be registered at the Khamariya police station. Police have not released the accused student's name or details.

Khamaria police station in-charge identified the accused to be from Gondia in Maharashtra. “The accused said that she wanted to do something new and sensational with her boyfriend in Delhi, who she befriended recently,” the officer reportedly said. Further investigation is underway.