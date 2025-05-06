Civil defense mock drills will be held in 244 districts across India for three days starting May 7. In Karnataka, these drills will take place in Bengaluru, Karwar, and Raichur districts to check war preparedness.

Bengaluru: Amidst rising tensions with Pakistan, the central government has asked states to conduct civil defense mock drills for three days, starting May 7. Following this, mock drills will be held in 244 districts across the country on Wednesday, May 7.

The Union Home Ministry has provided information about this and has also listed the districts where the mock drills will be conducted on May 7. The mock drill will be held tomorrow in two districts of Karnataka and in Karwar taluk, where the Kaiga nuclear plant is located. Mock drills will be held tomorrow in Bengaluru Urban district, Karwar in Uttara Kannada where the Seabird Naval Base is located, and Raichur district. This will check war preparedness. The mock drill will be held tomorrow at 4 pm.

The mock drill has been named Operation Abhyas and will last for a week. All sirens are installed on police stations and fire brigade offices. Sirens have been installed in 35 locations. It has been reported that the sirens will sound up to a range of three kilometers. Sirens have been installed in 35 locations, and they will sound in 32 locations. Information has been provided that the sirens will not work in three locations.

The war mock drill is primarily planned in Malleshwaram in Bengaluru city. NCC, NSS, civil defense, and doctors will participate in the mock drill.

Emphasis on Border States

Nationwide civil defense mock drills are scheduled for May 7 in 244 districts across India, including border states like Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Air raid sirens, blackouts, and evacuation rehearsals are planned.

According to a letter issued by the Home Ministry, the mock drills will be held in 244 districts across India, including areas that may be vulnerable to security threats. This exercise will be conducted in coordination with state and district officials, with the participation of civil defense wardens, Home Guard personnel, National Cadet Corps (NCC) members, students, and volunteers from organizations like Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS).

Camouflage Drills for Key Installations

Key infrastructure like power plants, communication centers, and military installations will undergo camouflage drills to simulate concealment from aerial surveillance.

Why now?: The timing of this exercise is closely linked to the escalating tensions with Pakistan, especially after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. This exercise is being conducted in response to growing concerns about national security as Pakistan continues to violate the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir.

India-Pakistan 1971 War: This civil defense exercise holds historical significance. The last time such a nationwide civil defense exercise was conducted was on the eve of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. As tensions with Pakistan escalated, India conducted drills involving activating air raid sirens, blackouts, and public warning systems. During these drills, civilians were trained to take shelter and protect themselves in the event of an air raid.