Several users questioned how sending non-asylum seekers back to their country was inhumane. “Is this because Pakistan is unsafe for Muslims,” one user wrote.

Iltija Mufti, PDP leader and daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, has sparked controversy with her remarks on the deportation of Pakistani nationals from India. In an interview with IANS, she said that the Central government was inhumane in sending back such citizens in wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“A mother of a CRPF Jawan who was martyred in 2021 was also affected by the deportation process. Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the family then. She When viewed through the lens of humanity, it is clear that injustices are occurring,” she said, adding that the central government was taking the steps they needed to take, but should be a ‘little humane’.

However, the family of Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, who died in May 2022 while fighting terrorists at Amarnath, later said that they were spared from the deportation process. Mudasir was awarded the Shaurya Chakra, India’s third-highest gallantry award posthumously in 2022. The main town square in Baramulla was also named after him.

The comments have drawn sharp reactions on social media. Several users questioned how sending non-asylum seekers back to their country was inhumane. “Is this because Pakistan is unsafe for Muslims,” one user wrote. “It is inhumane to send Pakistani citizens back to Pakistan– said Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter. What kind of statements are these?” another user wrote. One post urged the Central government to take note of those spreading fake news.

Sana Wazir, another user, was of the opinion that every Pakistani-origin individual on Indian soil should be deported without exceptions. “Iltija Mufti, born of a dynasty that served Pakistan’s interests and sheltered separatists, now sermonizes on humanity? Her family politicised terror , empowered radicals, and betrayed Kashmir. No more tolerance for her hypocrisy,” she added.

Meanwhile, one user said that the PDP’s comeback would have Iltija at the party’s forefront. “It’s inevitable. Just a matter of time,” he said.