India is conducting a large-scale air exercise along the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan on May 7-8.

New Delhi: India has announced a major air exercise along the southern section of the Indo-Pak border, scheduled for May 7 and 8. The exercise will involve the Indian Air Force conducting maneuvers along the International Border in Rajasthan.

The exercise will begin at 3:30 PM on May 7 and conclude by 9:30 PM on May 8, restricting airspace in the affected areas. The Indian Air Force will deploy frontline aircraft, including Rafale, Mirage 2000, and Sukhoi-30s, to facilitate various operations such as fighter jet deployments, surveillance aircraft, and other aerial activities.

The exercise aims to boost the Indian Air Force's combat preparedness and demonstrate India's military readiness and vigilance. The location and timing of the exercise are significant, given the recent cross-border terror attack and heightened tensions in the region.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has confirmed that this is just a pre planned routine training exercise.

"Please refer the queries on a recent NOTAM AO 971/25 issued by AAI pertaining to an Air Exercise in Rajasthan and nearby areas.

IAF is conducting a pre planned routine training exercise.," IAF said in a statement.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following a recent terror attack. India has temporarily closed its airspace to all Pakistan-registered and military aircraft from April 30 to May 23, 2025. Pakistan had earlier closed its airspace to all Indian flights.

The situation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir remains tense, with India launching strong counter-offensives to ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops. Reports indicate that Pakistani forces have retreated from several forward posts.

Pakistan declared a temporary No-Fly Zone over Islamabad and Lahore until May 2, reportedly fearing a potential Indian airstrike. This move underscores the growing apprehension within Pakistan's defense establishment.

Both India and Pakistan remain on high alert, with security forces maintaining high operational readiness. The situation continues to be closely monitored, with diplomatic efforts underway to de-escalate tensions.