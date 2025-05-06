In a strong statement amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that India’s water resources, which rightfully belong to the country, will now be used for the nation’s benefit. This remark comes in an apparent reference to India’s decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance as part of countermeasures against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing the ABP Network's 'India@2047' Summit, PM Modi declared, “Earlier, even the water which rightfully belonged to India was going outside the country. Now India's water will flow for the country's interest and will be useful for it.”

Baglihar Dam Gates Remain Shut Amid Diplomatic Strain

PM Modi's statement comes as all gates of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam, located on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, remain closed. This development has caught significant attention, particularly amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan.

Despite the gates remaining closed, a regulated release of water through the spillways is ongoing to preserve both structural integrity and ecological balance. The Baglihar Dam—an important hydroelectric project on the Chenab River—has previously been a point of contention between India and Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty.

Salal Dam Closure Garners Local Support

Earlier in the day, fresh visuals from the Reasi region of Jammu and Kashmir showed that all gates of the Salal Dam on the Chenab River had been closed. The move has received strong backing from local residents, who condemned Pakistan’s actions and warned that continued provocation could escalate tensions into conflict. They also reiterated their support for the Indian government’s recent measures.

Following the deadly attack in Pahalgam, India has stepped up its countermeasures against Pakistan, citing Islamabad’s continued support for cross-border terrorism. In a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23, the government decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960. The treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irreversibly ends its backing of terrorism and shuts down the integrated Attari Check Post.

In a series of strong diplomatic actions, India has also declared Pakistani High Commission officials persona non grata, ordering them to leave within a week. Additionally, it has cancelled all visas granted under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and given Pakistani nationals 48 hours to exit the country. Visa services for Pakistani citizens have also been suspended with immediate effect.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Calls for Peace After Earlier Threats

Meanwhile, after earlier threatening bloodshed if the Indus waters were blocked, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has now adopted a more conciliatory tone. According to a report by Dawn, Bhutto-Zardari called for peace with India during his address to Pakistan’s National Assembly, stating that Pakistan seeks freedom, not conflict.

“If India wishes to walk the path of peace, let them come with open hands and not clenched fists. Let them come with facts, not fabrications. Let us sit as neighbours and speak the truth,” he said. He added that while Pakistan does not export terrorism, it has been a victim of it, and warned that the people of Pakistan "are not made to kneel" but are resolved to fight for their freedom if necessary.