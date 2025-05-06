Meanwhile, there are discussions to conduct the drill in all 14 districts. A decision will be made in a meeting called by the Chief Secretary later today.

Thiruvananthapuram: With the possibility of conflict between India and Pakistan rising, a mock drill to prepare for emergency situations will be held in Kerala tomorrow. Being a coastal state, Kerala needs to maintain high vigilance. The mock drill will be conducted in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. Meanwhile, there are discussions to conduct the drill in all 14 districts. A decision will be made in a meeting called by the Chief Secretary later today.

The central government has issued around ten directives to the states, including using air raid sirens to prevent aerial attacks, arranging facilities for emergency evacuation and accommodation, and conducting blackout drills by switching off lights at night. As part of these measures, State Chief Secretary Dr. A. Jayathilak has called a meeting of senior officials. The meeting will take place this evening. The State Police Chief, Fire Force Chief, Revenue Department Secretary, and District Collectors will participate in the meeting. The meeting will discuss in detail the preparations and actions to be taken as directed by the Centre. It is estimated that the mock drill will need to be conducted in all districts of the state, based on the population and the criteria provided by the Centre.

Even during the Kargil war, there were no instructions for such extensive preparations. The directive is that coastal states and states on the western border should implement these. Following the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan's continuous nuclear threats against India were criticized in the UN Security Council yesterday. Pakistan's attempt to link Pahalgam with the Kashmir dispute also failed in the Security Council.