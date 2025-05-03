Pakistani terrorists have vacated the launchpads and retreated deeper into POK or Pakistan fearing Indian action after the Pahalgam terror attack.
- Home
- India
- LIVE India News Updates on May 3: Pahalgam attack: Pakistan vacates terror launch pads off LoC fearing Indian strikes
LIVE India News Updates on May 3: Pahalgam attack: Pakistan vacates terror launch pads off LoC fearing Indian strikes
Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
LIVE India News Updates on May 3: Pahalgam attack: Pakistan vacates terror launch pads off LoC fearing Indian strikes
LIVE India News Updates on May 3: After PM Modi, Rajnath Singh likely to skip Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to skip Russia’s Victory Day celebrations scheduled for May 9 in Moscow, defence sources said on Friday.
LIVE India News Updates on May 3: PM Modi 'saddened' by Goa temple stampede, offers condolences to victims' kin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Lairai Devi temple in Goa.
LIVE India News Updates on May 3: 'Congress is Pakistan Prast Party': BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla slams Channi over surgical strike remarks
BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of "hurting" the morale of the armed forces after Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi stoked controversy by demanding proof of the surgical strikes under BJP govt.
LIVE India News Updates on May 3: 'Nobody came to know': Congress' Channi demands surgical strike proof; BJP says 'insult to armed forces'| WATCH
Congress MP and ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi stoked controversy by demanding proof of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan under the BJP govt.
LIVE India News Updates on May 3: 6 killed, over 60 injured in stampede at Goa's Lairai Devi temple (WATCH)
At least 6 people were killed and over 60 were injured in a major stampede that took place at the Lairai Devi temple in Goa.
LIVE India News Updates on May 3: Swiss foreign minister condemns Pahalgam attack and urges restraint in talks with Jaishankar
Swiss FM Ignazio Cassis condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, expressed condolences, and urged restraint. Both pledged support to India, while Jaishankar stressed zero tolerance and justice for the perpetrators.
LIVE India News Updates on May 3: KRV lodges complaint against sonu nigam for objectionable remarks on kannada song, sparks outrage
A complaint was filed against Sonu Nigam by KRV for making objectionable remarks at a Bengaluru event, linking a Kannada song request to a terrorist attack. His comments sparked outrage among Kannadigas, with calls for an apology or ban.
LIVE India News Updates on May 3: UGC constitutes fact-finding panel to look into death of Nepali students at KIIT Bhubaneshwar
The UGC has formed a four-member committee to investigate recent suicide deaths at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar. The committee will examine the incidents, ensure student welfare regulations are followed, and suggest preventive measures.
LIVE India News Updates on May 3: INS Kochi's Maldives visit strengthens India-Maldives maritime cooperation
INS Kochi visited Male for professional exchanges, marking a key step in India-Maldives maritime ties. The visit included bilateral meetings, sports events, and the handover of MNDF CGS Huravee after its refit in Mumbai.
LIVE India News Updates on May 3: Swiss foreign minister condemns Pahalgam attack and urges restraint in talks with Jaishankar
Swiss FM Ignazio Cassis condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, expressed condolences, and urged restraint. Both pledged support to India, while Jaishankar stressed zero tolerance and justice for the perpetrators.