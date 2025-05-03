The CRPF has dismissed a jawan, Munir Ahmed, for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani woman and sheltering her beyond visa validity—actions the force deemed a serious breach of conduct and national security norms.

In a serious national security breach, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday dismissed a jawan, Munir Ahmed, for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and harbouring her illegally in India.

The move comes amid heightened security and diplomatic sensitivity following the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Ahmed, who belonged to the 41 Battalion, married Pakistani national Menal Khan via video call on May 24, 2023. However, he did not disclose this marriage to his superiors, nor did he inform them when she overstayed her short-term visa.

A CRPF statement called the incident ‘a matter of serious concern’ and said Ahmed was found guilty of “knowingly harbouring a Pakistani national beyond her visa period,' which was in ‘violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security.’

The situation escalated after India ordered all Pakistani nationals on short-term visas to leave the country in response to the Pahalgam attack. Khan, who had initially boarded a deportation bus to the Attari-Wagah border, received last-minute relief from an Indian court that temporarily stayed her deportation.

Despite this, the CRPF concluded its internal inquiry and took disciplinary action against Ahmed. The case has sparked concern over background checks and reporting obligations for personnel in sensitive positions.

Authorities are now expected to review protocols for timely disclosure of foreign associations among uniformed personnel.