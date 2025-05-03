A 19-year-old man, Chand Naushad Sheikh, was caught desecrating the Goddess Annapurna idol at Pune's Nageshwar Temple, triggering public outrage. Police have arrested him and his father, and investigations are ongoing.

Tensions flared in Pune’s Paud village after a disturbing incident at the Nageshwar Temple, where a 19-year-old man, identified as Chand Naushad Sheikh, was caught on CCTV desecrating the idol of Goddess Annapurna.

The accused reportedly threw the idol, urinated on it, and performed obscene acts within the temple premises.

Many people on X condemned the incident, raising concerns about the radicalizing mindset behind such a disturbing act.

Police confirmed that both the man and his father, Naushad Shaikh, have been taken into custody. The incident has triggered public outrage, but authorities say the situation in the area remains under control.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Pujari from the Haveli Division of Pune Rural Police said an FIR has been registered at the Paud Police Station. The case includes multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 196, 298, 299, 302, 351(2), and 3(5).

Security has been heightened in the area as a precaution, and further investigation is ongoing.