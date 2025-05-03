Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on securing a resounding re-election victory, marking a historic second consecutive term.

Calling it an "emphatic mandate," PM Modi said the results reflected the enduring faith of the Australian people in Albanese’s leadership. He added that he looked forward to strengthening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advancing their shared vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Anthony Albanese wins back-to-back

Anthony Albanese has made history by becoming the first Australian Prime Minister in over 20 years to win back-to-back elections, a feat last achieved by John Howard, according to Al Jazeera.

Celebrating the victory at Labor Party headquarters, Albanese addressed a jubilant crowd, pledging to invest in the nation's future by supporting both younger and older Australians. Emphasising unity and resilience, he highlighted the strength of the economy and a shared national vision.

“In this time of global uncertainty, Australians have chosen optimism and determination,” Albanese said to roaring applause in Sydney. “They’ve chosen to meet global challenges the Australian way — by looking after each other and building for the future.”

The speech struck a unifying tone. When the crowd began to boo Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, Albanese quickly silenced them, saying such behavior is not the Australian way.

Meanwhile, Peter Dutton conceded defeat, telling his supporters that he had called Albanese to congratulate him. In a historic outcome, Dutton also became the first federal opposition leader to lose his seat in a general election, as Labor candidate Ali France secured victory in Dickson.

When Australian PM Albanese called PM Modi the boss

Anthony Albanese likened Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to American rock legend Bruce Springsteen during a massive community event in Sydney when the latter was on Australian visit last year. Speaking to a packed crowd at the Qudos Bank Arena, Albanese said, “The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen — and he didn’t get the kind of welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got today.”

PM Modi, on his first visit to Australia in nine years, received a rockstar-like reception from thousands of cheering Indian diaspora members. The visit comes as he prepares for India’s national elections next year and as Australia looks to deepen ties with the world’s most populous country amid shifting dynamics with China.

“You have brought the spirit of the world’s biggest democracy to Australia,” Albanese said, hailing Modi as his “dear friend.” He added that the Indian leader had contributed to strengthening Australia’s democracy and partnership with India. “Prime Minister Modi is the boss!” Albanese declared, drawing thunderous applause and chants from the enthusiastic crowd.

The event showcased the growing strategic and economic partnership between India and Australia, with both leaders highlighting their shared vision for a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.