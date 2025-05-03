Delhi Police has dismantled a major illegal immigration network, detaining 47 Bangladeshi nationals and arresting key trafficker Chand Miya and five Indian agents. The operation spans multiple states with over 100 suspects under watch.

In a major crackdown on cross-border illegal immigration, Delhi Police has dismantled an organised network that facilitated the entry and settlement of Bangladeshi nationals into India without valid documentation.

The operation, led by the Southern Range of Delhi Police, resulted in the detention of 47 Bangladeshi immigrants and the arrest of five Indian facilitators involved in the network.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range), Sanjay Kumar Jain said, “Delhi Police has been conducting a special campaign against illegal immigrants, especially those from Bangladesh. During this campaign, the South District apprehended 47 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. A detailed investigation led to the unearthing of the entire network.”

The alleged kingpin, Chand Miya, a Bangladeshi national, was found to be operating a well-organised trafficking network. He reportedly settled immigrants in Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, and Vijayawada, using fake documents and placing them in low-skilled jobs.

“Chand Miya, originally based in Taimoor Nagar in Delhi, later shifted to a southern state where he expanded his operations. He created fake identity documents and helped settle illegal immigrants across multiple cities,” Jain said.

Based on Miya’s disclosures, 33 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in Chennai with the help of Chennai Police, and 8 others were detained in Vijayawada. Two FIRs have been registered in Chennai.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East), Ravi Kumar Singh, confirmed:

“So far, more than 75 Bangladeshi immigrants have been apprehended in the South District. In this specific case, we’ve detained 47 Bangladeshi nationals and arrested five Indian agents. The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are likely.”

Police have identified around 100 more individuals suspected to be involved in the network and are actively tracing them. The immigrants were primarily employed in the unorganised sector, often in manual labour roles.