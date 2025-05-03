A teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in Delhi's Japanese Park at 06:45 am on Saturday, as per a statement by Delhi Police.

The incident was reported at the Prashant Vihar police station, where the officials immediately reached the incident spot and found that the girl was hanging with her dupatta from a tree.

As per the preliminary investigation and the prima facie, the case has been reported as a suicide. The identity of the deceased is yet to be revealed and teams of crime and FSL were called on the spot.

"Information was received at 6:45 AM at PS Prashant Vihar that an unknown teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in Japanese Park. Police immediately reached the spot and found that the girl was hanging with her dupatta from a tree. Prima facie, it looks like a suicide case. Teams of Crime Branch and FSL have been called on the spot. Efforts are being made to establish the identity of the deceased. Further investigation is underway", Delhi Police said in their statement.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

