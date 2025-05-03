A three-tier monitoring mechanism--at the district, state, and centre levels--has been put in place to ensure the NEET exam, scheduled on May 4, is conducted in a free, fair, and secure manner.

With the high-stakes NEET-UG 2025 examination scheduled for May 4, a three-tier monitoring mechanism--at the district, state, and centre levels--has been put in place to ensure the exam is conducted in a free, fair, and secure manner, sources at the Education Ministry said.

Candidates found resorting to unfair means will face up to three years of debarment from NTA exams, in addition to criminal action under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, said sources added. Over 22.7 lakh candidates will appear for the examination across 5453 centres in more than 500 cities, making it one of India's largest national-level entrance tests.

Most exam venues this year are located in government and government-aided educational institutions to ensure better oversight, a source told ANI.

In a first, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled mock drills on May 3 to check preparedness, including the functionality of mobile signal jammers, biometric authentication, and frisking arrangements.

"Most of the exam centres this year are located in Government and Government-Aided schools, colleges, universities, and institutions. To ensure a smooth and secure conduct of the exam, Mock Drills are scheduled for 3rd May 2025 at all centres," the source said.

These drills will help test the readiness of functionality of mobile signal jammers, availability of adequate manpower for frisking, and biometric authentication procedures, among other arrangements.

The enhanced safeguards come after last year's NEET-UG 2024 was marred by allegations of paper leaks and impersonation.

"There will be three levels of monitoring on the exam day - at the District, State, and Centre levels," the source said.

"Candidates found indulging in unfair means - before, during, or after the examination - will be booked under Unfair Means (U.F.M.). Penalties include: Debarment of up to 3 years from appearing in NTA exams (based on severity) and Criminal and/or legal action under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024," the source added.

The Public Examinations Act, 2024, passed empowers authorities to prosecute those indulging in unfair means, including impersonators, facilitators, and coaching rackets.

With summer temperatures rising, state governments and UTs have also been directed to ensure drinking water, electricity, portable toilets, and first-aid facilities at all centres.

