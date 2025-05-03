A video has been shared online, capturing the horrifying moment when a stampede broke out at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in Goa’s Shirgao that killed 6 people.

A video has been shared online, capturing the horrifying moment when a stampede broke out at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in Goa’s Shirgao village in the early hours of Saturday, killing at least six people and injuring 60 others. The stampede took place amid Shree Devi Lairai jatra, which commenced on Friday, with thousands of devotees flocking there.

The dramatic video captures the moment stampede broke out, followed by chaos in the massive crowd as people ran for safety. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and fear, with people falling over each other to escape.

Those injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Chief minister Pramod Sawant also visited the injured in hospitals and confirmed that medical officers have been deployed at Bicholim PHC, Mapusa District Hospital, and GMC. “We are ensuring that all necessary treatment is being given on priority,” he said.

Around 1,000 police personnel were deployed for the jatra. Drones were also placed for aerial surveillance of crowd movements.

PM Modi offers condolences to victims' kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Sawant and took stock of the situation. He extended condolences and assured full central assistance.

The PMO India handle in post on X said, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Shirgao, Goa. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected: PM"

“The Prime Minister also urged me to ensure that the injured receive the best possible care,” Sawant said.

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause of the stampede, which reportedly occurred around 3am on a sloping stretch near the temple. An investigation is underway.