In a heartbreaking incident, a woman and her three daughters were found dead in their home in Bhiwandi, Thane district, early Saturday. Police said the woman’s husband, who had returned from a night shift, found the door locked from inside.

When he peeped through the window, he saw his wife and three daughters—aged 4, 7, and 12—hanging from the ceiling. Authorities rushed to the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

A suicide note was recovered from the home, though its contents have not been disclosed. “We have found a note, and an investigation is underway,” said Senior Police Inspector Krishnarao Kharade of Narpoli Police Station. While the exact motive remains unclear, police are probing the family’s background and possible financial or personal distress.

In another case of mass suicide, a Chennai doctor, his lawyer wife, and their two teenage sons were found dead in their home, reportedly driven by financial distress amounting to Rs 5 crore.

Dr Balamurugan, a well-known sonologist who owned multiple ultrasound diagnostic centers in Chennai, was discovered dead alongside his wife, Sumathi, and their sons, 17-year-old Dasvanth and 15-year-old Lingesh, at their Anna Nagar West residence. The tragic incident was uncovered when the family's driver, receiving no response, alerted neighbors, who then informed the police.

In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, a 17-year-old plus two student, Darshan, was found hanging in his bedroom. The incident happened on the day his exams were scheduled to begin, and police reported that a suicide note expressed his concern about the exams.