On Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid their humble respects. PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the ninth Sikh Guru's sacrifice and courage.

Congress leaders pay tribute

On the occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi paid his "humble requests" to him through her official X handle. He posted, "On the martyrdom day of the ninth Guru of Sikhism, 'Hind Ki Chadar' Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, I pay my humble respects to him. His ideals, values, sacrifice, and martyrdom will forever remain a source of inspiration for humanity." सिख धर्म के नौंवें गुरु, 'हिंद की चादर' श्री गुरु तेग बहादुर जी की शहीदी दिवस पर उन्हें सादर नमन। उनके आदर्श, मूल्य, त्याग और बलिदान मानवता के लिए सदैव प्रेरणास्रोत रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/YLOMx2ZUau — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2025

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also posted through her X handle. She said, " On the martyrdom day of the ninth Guru of Sikhism, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, I pay my humble respects to him. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji illuminated the world by spreading the light of religion, humanity, service, sacrifice, love, and unity, showing the path. His teachings will forever guide us all." सिख धर्म के नौवें गुरु श्री तेग बहादुर जी के शहीदी दिवस पर उन्हें सादर नमन। गुरु तेग बहादुर जी ने धर्म, मानवता, सेवा, त्याग, प्रेम और एकता का प्रकाश फैलाकर विश्व को रास्ता दिखाया। उनके सबक सदैव हम सबका मार्गदर्शन करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/3re4M7mTTy — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 25, 2025

About 'Hind di Chadar' Guru Tegh Bahadur

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of the ten Sikh Gurus, a revered spiritual leader, philosopher, poet, and warrior, honoured as the "Protector of humanity" (Hind di Chadar). He led the Sikh community from 1665 until his martyrdom in 1675. His 115 hymns (Shlok Mahalla 9) are a vital part of the Guru Granth Sahib, the sacred scripture of Sikhism. His writings explore themes of the nature of God, human attachment, sorrow, death, and the importance of a selfless life.

PM Modi, Amit Shah pay homage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur ji on his 350th martyrdom anniversary on Tuesday, saying that Guru's martyrdom for the "protection of faith and humanity will forever illuminate our society." In a post on X, PM Modi shared a video and paid reverence to Guru Tegh Bhadur's unmatched courage and sacrifice. "On the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Teg Bahdur Ji, we bow in reverence to his unmatched courage and sacrifice. His martyrdom for the protection of faith and humanity will forever illuminate our society," PM Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur on the occasion of his 350th martyrdom day, bowing his head in reverence to the ninth Sikh Guru. Shah recalled Tegh Bahadur's unmatched courage, sacrifice and steadfast commitment to righteousness, noting that his supreme martyrdom continues to inspire the nation's collective conscience. Sharing a post on his X handle, the Union Home Minister wrote, "The courage and valour with which Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji confronted injustice and unrighteousness is an inspiration for every Indian. To protect the faith, he did not hesitate even to offer his life. His life is an immortal saga of india's spiritual consciousness, courage, and sacrifice."

'Gurmat Samagam' commemorates anniversary

Meanwhile, the three-day 'Gurmat Samagam,' which began on November 23, will conclude on November 25. CM Rekha Gupta stated that the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahdur is being commemorated across the country with deep devotion, reverence and enthusiasm. (ANI)