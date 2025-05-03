CreativeLand Asia and the Andhra Pradesh government partner to create India's first Transmedia Entertainment City, offering immersive experiences, skill development, job creation, and global media collaboration.

CreativeLand Asia (CLA) and the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to conceptualise and operationalise India's first Transmedia Entertainment City, Creatorland, in Andhra Pradesh.

It will have immersive theme parks, gaming zones and global cinema co-production zones. It will also help drive job creation, skill development, tourism and digital innovation.

This partnership was announced at the WAVES Summit being held in Mumbai from May 1 to May 4, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on day one.

The MOU was signed in the presence of Kandula Durgesh, Minister Tourism and Entertainment, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Amrapali Kata, CEO Tourism and Shri Sajan Raj Kurup Founder of Creativeland Studios Entertainment and Chairman of Creators Inc London along with global advisory board with David Unger, CEO Artists International, Andy Orrik, Founder Studio Belong, Jani Guest, CEO Creators Inc and Nicolas Granatino Chairman Tara Gaming.

Visiting dignitaries at the Waves Roundtable and a few of the representatives from the global advisory from Hollywood were also present at the announcement.

As per the press note shared by GoAP and CLA, Creativeland Asia is in conversation with 20+ studios across the world to make India their production hub.

It is expected that Creatorland will attract investments between Rs 8000 - 10,000 crore over 5-6 years.

It will go towards the creation of a Virtual Studio Complex powered by AI-based real-time rendering and volumetric capture technologies, immersive theme parks, gaming zones, esports arenas, and global cinema co-production zones.

It will also include Creatorland Academy for skilling youth in VFX, AI, gaming, and immersive storytelling.

This announcement marks a significant step toward cross-border collaboration in media and entertainment for innovation, research, and Indian and global IP creation in AI-driven content, R&D, VFX workflows through Creatorland's Generative AI Lab, and will encourage participation from global and Indian talent to build India as a global production hub.

On the partnership, Kandula Durgesh, Minister of Tourism and Entertainment, Government of Andhra Pradesh, said that partnering with CreativeLand Asia marks an exciting milestone in their efforts to open up the state for film and entertainment tourism.

"Partnering with CreativeLand Asia marks an exciting milestone in our efforts to open up the state for film and entertainment tourism. This MOU is more than an infrastructure project, it is a commitment to creating an enabling ecosystem for talent, innovation, and tourism. Creatorland will not only boost the entertainment economy but also transform visitor experiences through theme parks, immersive zones and global production hubs. We are proud to lead this cultural and economic transformation from the state. This collaboration supports our commitment to diverse, high-quality production, a boost to the media and entertainment sector, including AVGC, VFX powered by cutting-edge technology and exceptional content. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in digital entertainment and connect with industry and consumers in more meaningful ways," said Kandula Durgesh as quoted in a press note.

MD, Department of Tourism and Entertainment, Amrapalli Kata said, "The Creatorland project reflects the state's forward-looking commitment to promoting tourism through innovation. It offers a holistic vision where entertainment infrastructure, talent skilling and tourism come together to generate livelihoods, boost the local economy and elevate Andhra Pradesh's profile on the global creative map. We see this as a blueprint for how future-ready infrastructure can drive inclusive growth," as quoted in a press note.

This hub will open up skilling and employment opportunities for youth from Andhra Pradesh and the rest of the country across creative and tech domains - skilling 10,000+ youth every year in AI, VFX, gaming and 150,000+ new jobs across entertainment, tech, and tourism are envisaged with the opening of opportunities under this initiative.