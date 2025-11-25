PM Modi said India is 'Ram-may' as the Dharma Dhwaja was installed atop the Ram Temple, healing 'wounds of centuries' and fulfilling a 500-year resolve. CM Yogi Adityanath called it the start of a 'new era' for 140 crore Indians.

'India and world are Ram-may': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India and the world are "Ram-may", as he described the installation of the Dharma Dhwaja atop the Ram Temple as a moment that heals "wounds of centuries" and marks the fulfilment of a civilisational resolve kept alive for 500 years.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the gathering at the 'Dwajarohan' ceremony, PM Modi said, "Today, the entire India and the world is Ram-may. There is extraordinary satisfaction in the heart of every Ram devotee. There is boundless gratitude. There is unfathomable supernatural bliss. The wounds of centuries are being healed. The pain of centuries is being put to rest today. The resolve of centuries is being fulfilled today. Today is the completion of that sacrifice whose fire remained lit for 500 years..."

Symbolism of the Dharma Dhwaja

He added that the Dharma Dhwaja, established at the shikhar of the Grand Ram Temple, carries profound symbolic significance. "Aaj Sampurna Bharat, Sampurna Vishwa Ram-may hai. Har Ram Bhakt ke hriday mein adwitiya santosh hai. Aseem kritagyata hai. Apaar alaukik anand hai. Sadiyon ke ghaav bhar rahe hain... Aaj uss yagya ki poornahuti hai jiski agni 500 varsh tak prajwalit rahi... Today, the energy of Lord Ram is established at the shikhar of the Grand Ram Temple in the form of this Dharma Dhwaja," the Prime Minister said.

Elaborating on the symbolism of the flag, PM Modi noted that it reflects the rebirth of an ancient civilisation and embodies the ideals of Ram Rajya. "This Dharma Dhwaja is not just a flag. It is the flag of the rejuvenation of Indian civilisation. The Saffron colour, Suryavansh's signia, the 'Om' word, and the Kovidara tree impersonate Ram Rajya's glory. This flag is a resolution, a success, a story of struggle to creation, a physical form of the struggle of 100s of years. For the coming thousands of centuries, this flag will proclaim Lord Ram's values. Truth is Dharma. There should be no discrimination or pain, and there is peace and happiness. There should be no poverty, and no one is helpless," he said.

'Beginning of a new era': CM Yogi Adityanath

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the saffron flag hoisted at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is the beginning of a "new era" for the country and not merely the 'Poornaahuti' of a 'Yagya', asserting that the grand shrine in Ayodhya stands as a "symbol of the faith" and "self-respect of 140 crore Indians".

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Minister recalled the long struggle and unshaken devotion associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and said there was only one slogan prevalent, 'Ram Lalla hum aayenge. Mandir wahin banayenge. Lathi goli khayenge, mandir wahin banayenge".

The 'Dwajarohan' Ceremony

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction.

The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition. The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length. The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound. The flag hoisting has coincided with the Abhijit Muhurat of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's Vivah Panchami. (ANI)