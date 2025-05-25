In the wake of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that struck the national capital in the early hours of Sunday, the Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory on Sunday.
- India News Today LIVE Updates on May 25: Delhi Airport issues passenger advisory after heavy rain, thunderstorm disrupts flight ops
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 25: India overtakes Japan to become 4th largest economy at USD 4 trillion - NITI Aayog CEO
NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) BVR Subrahmanyam said that India has overtaken Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, citing data by the International Monetary Fund.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 25: Roads waterlogged, trees uprooted - Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR causes chaos (WATCH)
Severe waterlogging was reported in several parts of Delhi after heavy rains and thunderstorm struck the national capital in the early hours of Sunday.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 25: 'India sent a clear message it won't tolerate terror' - Tharoor on response to Pahalgam attack
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack was a clear message that it won’t tolerate terrorism. He highlighted that the strikes were precise, targeted, and meant as retribution, not escalation.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 25: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-led all-party delegation pays respects at 9/11 memorial in US
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-led all-party delegation paid respects at the 9/11 memorial in the US. The delegation will visit several countries to highlight India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and discuss Operation Sindoor globally.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 25: IMD issues red alert for Delhi today, warns of strong thunderstorms
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Delhi, forecasting strong thunderstorms, heavy rain, and gusty winds up to 60 km/h over the next 2-3 hours. Residents are advised to avoid open spaces and take safety precautions.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 25: Jharkhand DGP says burden lifted after Naxal leaders Pappu Lohra and Prabhat Ganjhu killed in Latehar encounter
Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta said “a burden has been lifted from the earth” after dreaded Naxal leader Pappu Lohra and zonal commander Prabhat Ganjhu were killed in an encounter with police in Latehar district. Arms and ammunition were recovered.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 25: 21 crew members rescued after MSC ELSA 3 tilts off Kochi; salvage efforts ongoing
The Liberia-flagged container ship MSC ELSA 3 developed a 26-degree tilt near Kochi on May 24. The Indian Coast Guard rescued 21 crew members, while salvage operations continue with three senior crew still onboard.