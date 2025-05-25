A Zepto delivery executive allegedly assaulted a customer over a mismatch in address in Bengaluru earlier this week, leaving him seriously injured.

Delivery company Zepto has apologised to its customer in connection with the alleged case of an attack by a delivery boy for a mismatch of a single digit in the delivery address. The incident occurred at Bengaluru's Basaveshwar Nagar on May 21 when the delivery company's boy Vishnuvardhan had gone to a customer, Shashank's house, to deliver his goods.

A disagreement had broken out between Shashank's sister-in-law, who had placed an order for goods and had gone to collect her order. Shashank, who heard a loud exchange of words between his sister-in-law and the delivery guy went outside after which he was abused by the delivery guy.

The customer suffered injuries near his eye and loss of vision. Upon consultation by doctors, Shashank has been advised a surgery.

Meanwhile, the customer filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Basaveshwara Nagar Police Station in connection with the incident. The police is currently on the lookout of the delivery person.

In a post on Instagram, the company stated the importance of professional conduct, and requested the customer for their order details to look into the case.

"Hey! We regret any inconvenience caused. Professional conduct is essential to us, and we will make sure this is addressed. Could you DM us your order details so we can look into it at Zepto speed?" the comment read.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

