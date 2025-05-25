BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra sparked controversy with his statement on the Pahalgam terror attack, suggesting that the women victims should have fought back against the terrorists.

Ram Chander Jangra, BJP MP from Haryana, stoked a controversy after he said the women who lost their husbands in the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month became victims because they lacked heroic qualities, enthusiasm and zeal.

The BJP MP stated that the women whose sindoor (a symbol of marriage) was forcibly removed lacked the spirit of a warrior. He added that the women should have fought back against the terrorists, and if they had confronted them instead of pleading, fewer people would have died.

According to him, the tourists died with folded hands. He further claimed that if they had received training under the Prime Minister’s schemes and confronted the terrorists, the number of deaths would have been lower.

"Wahan (in Pahalgam) par jo hamari veerangnay behne thee, jinki maang ka sindoor chheen liya gaya, agar unhone Ahilyabai Holkar ka itihas padha hota toh unke samne unke pati ko koi goli nahin maar sakta tha, chahe vo bhi shaheed ho jati.. Veerangna ka bhaav nahin tha, josh nahin tha, jazba nahin tha, dil nahin tha, isliye haath jod ke goli ka shikaar ho gaye (The women, who lost their husbands lacked the warrior spirit, enthusiasm and zeal. Therefore, they became victims of the attack)," Jangra said.

Airing his opinion days after his party colleague Vijay Shah, a minister in Madhya Pradesh, faced flak and apologised for his crass remarks on Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra also said the tourists should have fought back and would have been successful if they had received Agniveer training - referring to the scheme, introduced under PM Modi leadership, for recruitment in the armed forces.

BJP MP's controversial remarks

A few days ago, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, during a program in Jabalpur, said that the entire country, the army, and the soldiers bow down to PM Modi. Devda said in his address that there was a lot of anger in his mind that the tourists who went there were selectively killed after being asked about their religion.

Women were lined up and shot in front of them. Children were shot in front of them. Since that day, there has been tension in the minds of the entire country that until revenge is taken, until those people who tried to wipe off the sindoor of mothers are killed, we will not rest. We would like to thank PM Narendra Modi. The entire country, the army, and the soldiers bow down to him. The response he gave cannot be praised enough.

Earlier, Senior BJP Minister Vijay Shah of Madhya Pradesh faced backlash for making crass remarks about Colonel Sophia Qureshi. The case is being heard in the Supreme Court, and an SIT has also been formed against him. On May 11, in a program, Vijay Shah had said that when Pakistan snatched the sindoor of our sisters, we sent their sister – to strip the country naked. He indirectly called Colonel Qureshi the sister of terrorists because she belonged to the Muslim community.

The Indian government had entrusted the responsibility of briefing on Operation Sindoor to two daughters of the country, Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.