Lalu Prasad Yadav has expelled his son Tej Pratap Yadav from both the RJD and the family, citing immoral conduct. The move follows viral photos with Anushka Yadav, which Lalu says violated family values.

In a dramatic turn of events, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from both the party and the family. The announcement came after photos of Tej Pratap with Anushka Yadav went viral on social media, sparking controversy and criticism.

Lalu Yadav made the announcement on social media platform X, saying that Tej Pratap's recent conduct does not align with the moral values and traditions of their family. Without naming Anushka Yadav or directly mentioning the viral images, he said his son’s “activities, public conduct, and irresponsible behaviour” go against the principles they stand for.

In the X post, he added, "Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions."

"Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for six years. He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life," the veteran leader said.

Yadav further clarified that while his son is capable of making personal decisions regarding his own life, anyone choosing to associate with him must do so at their own discretion.

"All those who will have relations with him should take their own decisions. I have always been an advocate of public shame in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life. Thank you," he said.

Lalu, a veteran politician and former Bihar chief minister, said he has always supported the idea of maintaining dignity in public life. He praised the other members of his family for following that principle.

The fallout comes amid growing friction within the Yadav family, which holds major influence in Bihar politics. Tej Pratap has often been in the news for controversial statements and behaviour, but this is the strongest action taken against him by his own father.

There has been no official reaction yet from Tej Pratap Yadav on the expulsion.

Speaking about the issue Tej Pratap's younger brother and former Deputy CM of Tejashwi Yadav said, "We cannot tolerate such things, we are working and are dedicated to the people of Bihar. If it's about my big brother, political life and personal life are different. He has the right to make his personal decisions. He is an adult and free to make decisions. Our party's chief has made it clear, and ever since he has said so, it is his feelings. We didn't question such things... What he is doing in his personal life, nobody asks before doing anything. I have come to know about it via the media only."

A controversy broke out on Saturday after former Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav claimed that his Facebook account was hacked, following a post that claimed he was in a long-term relationship with a woman. The post prompted netizens to recall his marital dispute that made headlines a few years ago.

On Saturday morning, Tej Pratap Yadav took to X to claim that his social media accounts were compromised and his photos had been maliciously edited.

Yadav had tied the knot with Aishwarya, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai. However, within a few months, Aishwarya left his house alleging that she was driven out by her husband and in-laws and couple's divorce petition is pending before the family court.

The development comes ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar later this year.

