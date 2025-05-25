Shiromani Akali Dal councillor Harjinder Singh was shot dead in Amritsar by bike-borne assailants. His family alleges prior threats were ignored. SAD leaders blame the AAP government for failing to act and protect him.

In a shocking incident, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor Harjinder Singh was shot dead in broad daylight near Chheharta Sahib Gurudwara in Punjab’s Amritsar on Sunday.

Harjinder, a councillor from Jandiala Guru, had gone to Chheharta to attend a local event. As he stepped out, he was ambushed by bike-borne assailants.

According to police, the attackers fired five to six shots at councillor Harjinder Singh before fleeing the scene. He was immediately taken to the hospital but died from his injuries on the way.

“While Harjinder Singh was on his way, a motorcycle with three to four people came close and opened fire,” said Punjab Police’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Harpal Singh Randhawa. “He could not survive the attack and passed away while being taken to the hospital.”

Randhawa added that, as per the victim’s brother and brother-in-law, the same people had earlier threatened Harjinder Singh and even fired shots at his house.

Harpal Singh Randhawa confirmed that the attackers arrived on a motorcycle, with at least three to four people involved. An FIR has been registered and the accused have been identified.

Harjinder’s brother and brother-in-law alleged that the killers were the same men who had previously fired at Harjinder’s home and issued death threats. They claimed the family had reported the threats, but no action was taken.

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia strongly condemned the killing, blaming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for failing to maintain law and order. Majithia shared a CCTV video showing a previous attack on Harjinder Singh’s home and claimed that despite the complaint reaching the DGP, there was no follow-up action.

“The law and order situation in Punjab is collapsing,” Majithia said in a post on X. “Bhagwant Mann ji, wake up from your sleep. Your government is responsible for this brutal killing.”