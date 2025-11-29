J&K CM Omar Abdullah hit out at the Centre for interfering in state matters and targeting a single community over land issues. He demanded the fair implementation of the J&K Reorganisation Act and the immediate restoration of statehood.

Calls for Restoration of Statehood

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, during a press conference on Friday, expressed frustration over the central government's interference in state matters, saying they're being unfairly targeted. He emphasised that no one has the right to illegally occupy government land, but criticised the targeting of a single community. Abdullah urged the central government to implement the J&K Reorganisation Act fairly and restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible. He believes the central government should respect the separation of powers and fulfill its promises. "We're not going beyond our jurisdiction, but what's within our jurisdiction is being interfered with... No one has the right to illegally occupy government land. But you should not target a single community. It is not right to defame the elected government... Implement the J&K Reorganisation Act in letter and spirit. Respect the separation of powers and restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible..." he said. Abdullah's statement comes amid tensions over issues like the Pahalgam attack and allegations of government land encroachment.

He took a jibe at the central government, demanding that it admit to punishing the people of Jammu and Kashmir for not bringing the BJP to power, if it fails to fulfil its promise of restoring statehood; however, he remains hopeful. "I have not given up yet... I believe that the central government is at least not so deceitful as to renege on its promises in Parliament. Or they should admit that they are punishing the people of Jammu and Kashmir because the BJP did not come to power... But when it is said that we will give statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, we are then given reasons to keep us deprived of statehood..." he said.

He further underlined that the matter of restoration of statehood was also discussed in the party meeting, adding that two of its three steps have been completed, however, the final step is being delayed. "The promises made by the Centre in the Parliament were not only for the people of Jammu and Kashmir but for the people of the entire country... When the Supreme Court was assured that the restoration of statehood is a three-stage process: delimitation, elections, and restoration of statehood. Two steps have been completed; now, why the delay in the third step? So, this was discussed in detail..." he said.

National Conference Reviews Party Performance

Moreover, CM Abdullah stressed that two discussions took place in the National Conference party meeting, underlining that the suggestions received will be considered and implemented. "It's been over a year since the government was formed. The party has a working committee. It's the party's stage body. Two discussions were held on the current political situation... From party officials, feedback was taken on the government's performance. Any suggestions received from the organisation will be carefully considered and implemented..." he stated.

He further ensured that the election results in Budgam and Nagrota were reviewed to identify and correct the shortcomings. "Discussions were also held regarding Budgam, and the results were reviewed. Elections were held not only in Budgam but also in Nagrota. Both were reviewed, and wherever shortcomings were identified, the organisation took decisions to correct them. Those decisions will be made in the coming days..." he said.

Questions Centre on National Security

In a sharp attack, he challenged the national security measures taken by the centre, and stated that there were no attacks like the Pahalgam terror attack during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)