Indian motorsport celebrated a historic achievement on Saturday as Kush Maini became the first Indian to win a Formula 2 race in Monaco.

Racing for DAMS Lucas Oil, the 24-year-old delivered a perfect drive from start to finish in the Sprint Race, leading all 30 laps on Monte Carlo’s iconic street circuit, reports The Times of India.

The win marked Maini’s maiden Formula 2 victory and his first podium finish of the 2025 season. It came at one of the most prestigious venues in motorsport, making the moment even more special. Starting from pole position — thanks to the reverse grid rule after qualifying 10th for the feature race — Maini made a clean start and held his position under constant pressure.

At the end of the race, Maini stood proudly on the top step of the podium, singing the Indian national anthem as it played across the historic Monaco track. “P1 and first Indian to win at Monaco. It’s a great honour and dream come true, really. We keep believing,” he said emotionally, thanking his DAMS team and long-time supporters.

Gautam Singhania, chairman of JK Racing and a key backer of Indian motorsport, was seen celebrating in the pit lane with Maini. Support also came from TVS Racing, who, along with JK Racing, have supported Maini through his junior racing years.

This win is a major boost for Maini, who had a difficult start to the 2025 Formula 2 season. He now turns his attention to Sunday’s Feature Race, hoping to continue his strong form, before heading to the next round in Barcelona.