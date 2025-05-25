The Karnataka Assembly has revoked the six-month suspension of 18 BJP MLAs for misconduct in March. The decision followed a consensus between the Speaker, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, opposition leaders, and the Law Minister.

In a major development aimed at restoring normalcy in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Speaker U T Khader on Sunday announced the revocation of the six-month suspension of 18 BJP MLAs. The suspension, imposed on March 21 for what was termed “gross indiscipline” and “disrespect to the Chair,” had led to dramatic scenes in the Assembly, with the lawmakers being forcibly evicted by marshals after refusing to leave.

The decision to lift the suspension comes over two months later and follows a rare display of consensus among the ruling and opposition leadership. Speaker Khader said the matter was discussed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.

“Though the motion of suspension was moved by me, it was the House that approved it through a resolution. Today, after a constructive meeting with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Law Minister, and the Opposition Leader, it has been decided to revoke the suspension and the associated conditions,” Speaker Khader told reporters.

On March 21, the 18 BJP MLAs had staged an intense protest on the floor of the House, accusing the Speaker of being biased and interrupting proceedings. Despite multiple warnings, they continued their protest, prompting the Speaker to call marshals to evict them. A resolution was subsequently passed to suspend them for six months, the longest such collective suspension in the state’s legislative history.

The revocation comes amid demands from the BJP to restore their members’ rights to function as elected representatives. The move is also expected to cool political tensions in the state, which had seen repeated disruptions during Assembly sessions.

Speaking after the announcement, BJP leader R Ashoka said, “We welcome the decision. The voice of opposition cannot be stifled in a democracy. We are glad that a way has been found through dialogue.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also acknowledged the importance of democratic functioning. “While discipline in the House is non-negotiable, the opposition too has a duty and a right to function. The decision was taken in the interest of the legislative process,” he said.

This development sets the stage for a smoother legislative session going forward, with both treasury and opposition benches back at full strength.