Congress workers on Saturday put up "missing" posters of Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah, and announced a reward of Rs 11,000 for anyone who can locate the ‘untraceable’ Harsud MLA.

Congress workers on Saturday put up "missing" posters of Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah, and announced a reward of Rs 11,000 for anyone who can locate the ‘untraceable’ Harsud MLA. Shah, who stirred controversy with his remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, was reportedly 'untraceable'.

“We received information that he went underground, he is missing,” declared Vivek Khandelwal, acting president of the district Congress Sevadal, highlighting Shah’s conspicuous absence from a recent state cabinet meeting held in Indore.

Khandelwal lambasted the BJP-led state government, accusing it of shielding Shah despite mounting pressure from across the political spectrum. “A state minister disappearing like this is a glaring failure of the home department,” he asserted, calling the silence of the ruling party both suspicious and unacceptable.

The posters, pasted across major junctions and public spaces, in the city read, “Missing: A suitable reward will be given to the one who finds him.” The Congress has vowed to escalate the agitation until Shah steps down, demanding accountability for his remarks.

SIT probe into Vijay Shah's controversial remarks

The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the controversial remarks made by Vijay Shah, who serves as the Tribal Affairs minister in the state cabinet.

Terming the minister's remarks as "filthy, crass and shameful", the court rejected Shah's public apology, calling it insincere. "The nation is ashamed of you (Shah). Redemption is yours to seek," said Justice Surya Kant.

The SIT has been asked to submit a status report on the probe, and the matter has been posted for hearing on May 28.